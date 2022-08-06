Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $11.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PKG. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

PKG opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.35. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

