Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €36.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €36.00 ($37.11) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($36.08) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($32.99) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €29.77 ($30.69) on Thursday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($75.99) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($103.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.38.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

