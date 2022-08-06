Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Rapid7 Trading Up 0.5 %

Rapid7 stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

