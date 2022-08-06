Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 236 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM opened at $133.08 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

