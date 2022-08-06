Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio Price Performance

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.29. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $382.75.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.