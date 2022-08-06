Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $90.16 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 17.87%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.