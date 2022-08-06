Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $2,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after buying an additional 271,526 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Starbucks by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 72,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 269,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

