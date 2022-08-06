Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Increased by Analyst

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE GEO opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after buying an additional 1,461,754 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 809,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,825,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 402,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.