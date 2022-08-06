Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTI. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.91. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.