Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $856.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.89. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

