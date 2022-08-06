Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Lifted by Analyst

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $135,383,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.