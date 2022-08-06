Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Decreased by Analyst

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in International Paper by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

