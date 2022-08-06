Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Lowered by Wedbush

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 53.52% and a net margin of 23.41%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Denny’s Trading Down 3.7 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

DENN stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $581.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Denny’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Denny’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Denny’s by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Denny’s

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.