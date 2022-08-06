Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Cerevel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CERE opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.09. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $46.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $256,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

