Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

NYSE:QSR opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $902,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

