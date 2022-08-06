Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.83. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $43.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $11.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $46.07 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.31 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 1.8 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

NYSE GPI opened at $179.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $145.72 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,399,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

