Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Portage Biotech Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Portage Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28).

NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $9.26 on Friday. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

