Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.10 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48.

