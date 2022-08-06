Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 112.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 6.9 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

