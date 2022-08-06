Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,456,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,544,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,102,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,234,000 after acquiring an additional 603,986 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,369,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,762,000 after acquiring an additional 232,008 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $33.74 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

