Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $129,000 Investment in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $38.55 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

