Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $126,000 Investment in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Constellium by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.90. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

