Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.47.

Unity Software Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

