Piper Sandler Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $121.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $174.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.91.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1,578.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 426,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 401,021 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 393.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

