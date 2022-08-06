Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $24,830.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $24,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,266,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

