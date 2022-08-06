PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,297 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 57,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 54,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.43.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

