Party City Holdco (PRTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Party City Holdco has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $432.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.80 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 68.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Party City Holdco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco Stock Performance

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.13. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Party City Holdco

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 444,375 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $644,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,557,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.