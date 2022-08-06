Oppenheimer Comments on Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HRMY. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $52.50 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $665,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,620,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,671,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,307 shares of company stock valued at $26,998,410. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

