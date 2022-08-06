OneSpan Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for OneSpan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

OneSpan Trading Down 0.1 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

OSPN opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $435.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in OneSpan by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.