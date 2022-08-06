Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $288.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Northwest Pipe news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northwest Pipe news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,553 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Stories

