Motco Has $13.71 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Motco decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Motco’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 43,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.1% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 2,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 6,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $309.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

