Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) PT Lowered to $70.00

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 115.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Morphic Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.14). Morphic had a negative net margin of 67.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Morphic will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 3,348.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,847 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,949,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morphic by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 418,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 349,951 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,197,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

