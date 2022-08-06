Morgan Stanley Lowers Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $51.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPR. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 79.2% in the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 38,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.