Morgan Stanley Increases MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $79.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MET opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.