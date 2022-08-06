Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $86.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.