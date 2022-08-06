Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Meridian in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share.

Meridian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Meridian has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Meridian had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Institutional Trading of Meridian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meridian by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Meridian by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Meridian by 26.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meridian by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

