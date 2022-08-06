MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MELI. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,392.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,024.81 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $737.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $924.67.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

