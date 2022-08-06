Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.84% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on MPW. Mizuho cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.
