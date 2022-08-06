Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MPW. Mizuho cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

About Medical Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after purchasing an additional 711,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

