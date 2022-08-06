Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target Cut to $1,600.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,167.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.61 and a beta of 0.70. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,165.18 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,298.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,328.99.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $19.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel will post 71.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 228 shares of company stock worth $287,268. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

