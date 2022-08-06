Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lindblad Expeditions in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $17,385,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth $2,483,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $4,561,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 180,514 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 147,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
