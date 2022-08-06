Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,660,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,998,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,891,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after buying an additional 154,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 802,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,798,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

LNC stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

