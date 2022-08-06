Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $102.14 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

