Lear Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lear in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Lear’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lear Trading Down 3.4 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.10. Lear has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at $1,635,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 98.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,463,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $813,637,000 after purchasing an additional 197,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

