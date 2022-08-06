Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMRGet Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.65.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 511,673 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 823,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,727,000 after purchasing an additional 390,237 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,610,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,705,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,027,000 after purchasing an additional 343,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

