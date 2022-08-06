Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HD opened at $309.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

