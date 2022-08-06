Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €99.00 ($102.06) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective on Krones in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($124.74) target price on Krones in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($94.85) price target on Krones in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday.

Krones Stock Down 3.6 %

Krones stock opened at €86.15 ($88.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($69.59) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($102.68). The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

