Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 339,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $26,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 358,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.7% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 600,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 38,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE KMI opened at $17.47 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.