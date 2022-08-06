KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MKS Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $10.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2022 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MKSI. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $120.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.60. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

