KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,603 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,614,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,656 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at $707,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,449,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $3,177,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Trading Up 0.3 %

ARMK stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.