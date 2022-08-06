JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.